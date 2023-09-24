Telangana: Lord Ganesh faces monkey trouble in Jagtial

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Net arranged to Ganesh pandal in Chinnametpalli, Korutla mandal of Jagtial district.

Jagtial: Even Lord Ganesha is finding it difficult to tackle the monkey trouble in Korutla of Jagtial. People here, who have been adopting various techniques to protect their standing crops are now forced to take steps to protect the God as well.

The installation of Ganesh idols as part of the navaratri celebrations has turned out to be a boon for the monkeys here, with simian herds attacking Ganesh pandals and fleeing with fruits, rice and grains placed there as part of the rituals.

To overcome the issue, devotees from Chinnametpalli of Korutla mandal have come up with an innovative idea. Since it is not practical to engage a person round the clock to protect the pandals from monkeys, they have arranged nets over the Ganesh pandals to prevent the monkeys from entering the pandal.

This is based on how farmers in the region had used nets over crops to prevent monkeys from entering their agricultural fields. Out of 15 Ganesh idols installed in the village, almost all the pandals have been covered with the nets.

Speaking to Telangana Today, village sarpanch Nuthupalli Gangaraju said the monkeys were attacking the pandals and fleeing with fruits, rice and grains. It was not good to disturb the ‘Kalasham’, which would be installed along with Ganesh statues till the immersion of idols. However, the monkeys were disturbing even the Kalashams, he said.

Not only Chinnametpalli, devotees of surrounding villages are also following the same formula.

It has become a common practice in these villages for the people to install mesh or iron grills to kirana stores and grocery shops to save eatables. Monkeys have been entering nearby villages as well as towns. There have been several instances of people being attacked by monkeys in a number of places as well.

