Ten passengers injured in bus accident in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:45 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Jagtial: About ten passengers sustained injuries when an TSRTC bus met with an accident near Mogilipet of Mallapur mandal on Wednesday morning.

According to local people, the bus from Metpalli depot was moving towards Khanapur of Nirmal district along with 30 passengers when it met with the accident. In an attempt to escape another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the bus driver lost control over the steering and hit a roadside electric pole with the vehicle crashing into a roadside pit.

The injured passengers were shifted to hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance.

