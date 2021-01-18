Two teenagers killed in road accident near Vemulawada

The accident occurred when a speeding bike driven by the two youngsters hit a parked lorry at Nandi Kaman at around 3.30 am.

By | Published: 12:14 pm 12:20 pm

Rajanna Sircilla: Two teenagers were killed in a road accident near Nandi Kaman on the outskirts of Vemulawada temple town on Monday early hours.

The accident occurred when a speeding bike driven by the two youngsters hit a parked lorry at Nandi Kaman at around 3.30 am.

Pentala Venkatesh (19) and Kyaram Ajay Kumar (19) died on the spot.

They were from Ankushapur of Thangallapalli mandal and had gone on Sunday night to Vardavelli village to attend a birthday function of their friend.

The accident occurred while they were returning to their village. After coming to know about the accident, police rushed the spot and shifted dead bodies to Sircilla hospital for postmortem. The deceased persons were pursuing a degree course.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .