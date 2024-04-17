Christian missionary school principal, correspondent booked in Mancherial

Devotees of Lord Hanuman and members of religious organizations staged a protest demanding action against the management of the school for barring the students from entering the school and appearing for annual examinations citing the Hanuman deeksha.

17 April 2024

Mancherial: The Correspondent and principal of a school run by Christian missionaries was booked for allegedly refusing three students who were following ‘Hanuman Deeksha’ to enter the institution at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal late on Tuesday.

Dandepalli police said a case was registered against correspondent German Joseph and principal Jobi Dominic of Mother Theresa School under the Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 (A) (outraging the religious feelings of citizens), based on a complaint received from the parent of a Class 4 student. Investigations were taken up.

Earlier in the day, devotees of Lord Hanuman and members of religious organizations staged a protest demanding action against the management of the school for barring the students from entering the school and appearing for annual examinations citing the Hanuman deeksha. Some angry protesters vandalised windows and flower pots, resulting in mild tension for a while.

However, the protesters calmed down when Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar assured them of action. Dandepalli Mandal Education Officer has issued a show-cause notice against the management for not allowing the students inside the institute.