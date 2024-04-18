Two teenagers drown in Hyderabad

According to the police, Hyder (16), Ayaan (15) and Nawaz (16), all residents of Yellammabanda went to Devendra Nagar quarry on Thursday afternoon for a swim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two teenagers who went for a swim drowned in a quarry at Jagathgirigutta on Thursday.

All the three went into the water and were playing. “Ayaan and Nawaz don’t know how to swim and got drowned.

Hyder managed to come out safely,” Jagathgirigutta police said. On information the police reached the spot and with the help of expert swimmers retrieved the bodies from the water. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. A case is registered.