Two unknown bodies surface in Manair river in Sircilla

Two unidentified bodies surfaced in Manair river near Amba Bhavani temple in the outskirts of Sircilla town

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 29 July 23
Rajanna-Sircilla: Two unidentified bodies surfaced in Manair river near Amba Bhavani temple in the outskirts of Sircilla town on Saturday.

Local people, who found the bodies, informed the matter to the police. Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and examined bodies.

Since they were in decomposed condition, the dead bodies buried somewhere else might have washed in flood water as all water bodies are overflowing following heavy rains during the last few days, police suspected.

