Under-construction bridge collapses in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:11 AM

Hyderabad: An under-construction bridge across Manair river collapsed due to gales in Odedu village in Manthani division in Peddapalli district, on Tuesday.

The collapsed bridge was being built to connect villages in Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts.

Further details are awaited.