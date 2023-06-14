Two girls drown in Manair River in Peddapalli

Police personnel, along with Fire & Rescue Services personnel, launched a rescue operation but could not save them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Peddapalli: Two girls drowned in the Manair River near Potkapalli of Odela mandal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Kavya (13) and Nithya (14) went to the Manair River to swim and stepped into the water near a check dam constructed in the river. However, they were washed away, following which local residents alerted the police.

Police personnel, along with Fire & Rescue Services personnel, launched a rescue operation but could not save them. The bodies of the two were retrieved later.

Residents of Thanugula of Jammikunta mandal, the girls were visiting their relative in Kondapaka of Veenavanka mandal.