Two women die after DPL sterilisation camp at Rangareddy: DPH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Two women who had attended a Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp for sterilisation conducted on August 25 at Civil Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, have succumbed to complications arising out of the surgery, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said.

The two deceased women, N Mamatha (22) hailing from Narsaipally, and M Sushma (22) from Lingampally were part of a group of 34 women who had undergone the surgery in the DPL camp organised by local authorities on August 25.

The DPL is usually the surgery of choice among women who want permanent sterilisation with minimal complications. The surgery is preferred over other sterilisation techniques because it is highly acceptable among patients as they can get discharged on the same day and can resume their activities immediately.

“The DPL camp was conducted on August 25 and total of 34 cases were operated out of which 30 cases were discharged and all of them are stable condition. Four cases have complained of acute gastroenteritis and have approached private hospitals for treatment. While undergoing treatment, two women have succumbed the remaining two cases are undergoing treatment in private hospital,” DPH said.

Following the incident, the State government has directed DPH to enquire into the matter and give a detailed report within a week for taking action. For the families of the deceased, the State government has released ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, 2BHK for the family of the deceased and admission of surviving children in residential school.