Two youngsters killed in road accident in Jagtial

Badugula Gangadhar from Mallial and Krupanand from Ogulakar of Mallial mandal died in the accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:35 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Two youngsters were killed in a road accident in Jagtial town on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred when the two-wheeler on which they were traveling hit a road divider. Badugula Gangadhar from Mallial and Krupanand from Ogulakar of Mallial mandal died in the accident.

According to the police, Gangadhar and Krupanand were on their way to Jagtial from Mallial. While Gangadhar died on the spot, Krupanand breathed his last while being shifted to hospital in a ‘108’ service ambulance. While Gangadhar was a student, Krupanand was working as a plumber. Both of them were moving to Jagtial in search of work.