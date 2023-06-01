Jagtial: Korutla police arrests person for illegally possessing pistol, ammunition

Superintendent of Police, A Bhaskar said he was caught in a routine vehicle check on the village outskirts on Wednesday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Jagtial SP A Bhaskar showing pistol recovered from Laxminarsaiah in a press conference held in Jagtial on Thursday

Jagtial: Korutla police arrested S Laxminarasiah of Ilapur village on on charges of illegally possessing a pistol and ammunition. Producing him before the mediapersons here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, A Bhaskar said he was caught in a routine vehicle check on the village outskirts on Wednesday evening. Laxminarsaiah attempted to escape from the police check point and the police chased and nabbed him.

The police found a pistol in the USA, two magazines and three bullets of 7.65 calibre on him. He confessed to purchasing the pistol in Mumbai to extort money from people in the surrounding areas. Laxminarsaiah was in fruits business but incurred losses to the tune of Rs 50 lakh and to earn money easily he planned to extort money. He decided to purchase a pistol and approached one Raju Bhai at Gangaram, who had links with antisocial elements in Mumbai. He later bought a pistol from a pistol by spending Rs 1 lakh seven months ago.

While he was moving to Korutla from Ilapur to extort money, police arrested him. Besides pistol and ammunition, a bike and mobile phone were also recovered from him. Raju Bhai of Ilapur, Narayana, Ramesh Bhai, Patil and Bittu of Mumbai were absconding.