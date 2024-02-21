Two youngters killed in road mishap in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 07:03 PM

Siddipet: Two youngsters died in a road accident as a moped skidded off the road and hit a pole on the road median on the Sangapur-Gajwel road on Wednesday.

The victims were Gaddameedhi Arun (20), a resident of Sherupally Bandaram in Doulthabad Mandal, and MD Ayan (21), a resident of Gouraram in Wargal Mandal.

According to Gajwel Inspector Saida, Arun and his friend N Dileep, second-year degree students of the Boy’s Education Hub in Gajwel town, were going to Gajwel from their college.

While Ayan, who was working in a local shop, was going on his moped, two others students had asked him for a lift. While the trio were going on the two-wheeler, the bike skidded, with Arun dying on the spot while Ayan died while he was being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The condition of the Dileep was stated to be critical. Gajwel Town Police have registered a case.