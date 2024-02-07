Deccan Dynamos crowned Khelo India Women’s U-15 Football League champions

Deccan Dynamos defeated Gajwel FC 2-1 in the final to clinch Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women's U-15 Football League title at Gajwel on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 07:53 PM

Victorious Deccan Dynamos U-15 team members with the winners trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Deccan Dynamos rallied from a goal down to beat Gajwel FC 2-1 in the final to clinch Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s U-15 Football League title at Gajwel on Wednesday.

In the final, Gajwel FC opened the scoring as Siri netted in the sixth minute. However, Dynamos cut short Gajwel’s joy to score through Ankitha in the 12th minute and later Shamitha scored in the 27th minute, which proved enough to seal the match for the winners.

Results: Final: Deccan Dynamos 2 (Ankitha 1, Shamitha 1) bt Gajwel FC 1 (Siri 1)

Awards: Player of the match: Ankitha (Deccan Dynamos); Best Goalkeeper of the tournament: R Lasya (Gajwel FC); Best Defender of the tournament: Harini (Telangana Sports School); Best Midfielder of the tournament: Marjiya (Twin Cities FC); Best Forward of the tournament: Amulya (Care Football Academy); Top Scorer of the tournament: Chaitanya Sri (Care Football Academy).