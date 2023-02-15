UBI emerge kabaddi champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Union Bank of India team with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India defeated Nava Shakthi Club 39-12 to clinch the kabaddi trophy at the Late Sri Munukuntala Ramesh Goud 27th Memorial Telangana State Level Kabaddi Championship at the Sri Ramesh Hanuman Club Kabaddi Ground in Korremula, Ghatkesar on Wednesday.

The winners Union Bank of India took home Rs 50,000 while the runners-up were richer by Rs 30,000. Earlier in semifinals, union Bank of India defeated Suryapet 45-18 while Navashakthi Club downed Masters Sports Club 35-32 in the other semifinal.

Results:

Final: Union Bank of India bt Nava Shakthi Club 39-12; Semifinals: union Bank of India bt Suryapet 45:18; Navashakthi Club bt Masters Sports Club 35-32.