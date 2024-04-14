Lamborghini set ablaze in Hyderabad

Ayaan in turn, told about it to his friends Aman Haider and others who started searching for a buyer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Lamborghini reportedly worth over Rs. 1 crore was allegedly set on fire by unidentified persons at Pahadishareef in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, Neeraj, businessman and a resident of Narsingi, wanted to sell his sports car and sought help of his friend Ayaan to search for a potential buyer.

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor treats herself to Rs 4cr Lamborghini

Ayaan in turn, told about it to his friends Aman Haider and others who started searching for a buyer.

man managed to get in touch with one Ahmed, who evinced interest in buying the car. Ahmed asked Aman to bring the vehicle to a farm house at Mamidpalli village in Pahadishareef so that he could take a test ride and discuss the deal.

Aman, along with a friend came in the car to Mamidpalli to show the car and finalize the deal.

“When Aman reached Pahadishareef, Ahmed told him that Neeraj owns him money and asked about his whereabouts. He later, set ablaze the car after pouring petrol on it,” said Pahadishareef Inspector, P Guruva Reddy.

On information, the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and informed the fire department. Before the help arrived the vehicle was gutted down.

The Pahadishareef police registered a case. The Inspector said preliminary enquiries have revealed there were some financial issues between Neeraj and some other persons.