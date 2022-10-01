UGC asks varsities to devise mechanism for students to pursue dual degree

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:54 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to devise a mechanism, through statutory bodies, for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

As per the latest guidelines of the UGC, a student can pursue two full time academic programmes in the physical mode or one in physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning/Online mode or up to two online programmes simultaneously. However, while pursuing two courses in the physical mode, class timings of one programme should not overlap with the timings of the other.

Students can pursue degree or diploma programmes in the distance or online mode in only such higher educational institutions that are recognised by the UGC, Statutory Council or Government of India for running such programmes. Candidates who already have completed two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of the UGC guidelines cannot claim retrospective benefit.

On these lines, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is rolling out a dual degree programme. Starting this year, the BTech students can simultaneously study the BBA Data Analytics course. However, the BBA will be offered in the online mode only and the engineering course will be in the physical mode.

Meanwhile, the Commission has permitted the universities for creating up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats over and above the total sanctioned enrolment for admitting international students to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

These seats for international students will not include foreign students under exchange programmes or through memorandum of understanding between institutions or between Government of India and other countries.

Depending on the availability of infrastructure and qualified faculty, the UGC asked the higher education institutions to distribute these 25 per cent supernumerary seats among all departments, schools, centres or any other academic unit, wherever possible.

“The supernumerary seats will be exclusively meant for the international students both in the undergraduate and post-graduate programmes. An unfilled seat in the supernumerary category shall not be allocated to anyone other than an international student. International students in this context will be defined as the one who possess a foreign passport,” the UGC guidelines read.