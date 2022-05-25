JNTU-Hyderabad to offer dual-degree

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:58 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when students had to pursue only one undergraduate course at a time. Now, students can enrol and get two degrees at once provided they make a cut in both the courses. Doing away with the rigid admission system, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad will be offering a dual-degree option from the next academic year. This means students will be allowed to take admission into two different undergraduate courses simultaneously.

Starting academic year 2022-23, students can enrol for the BTech programme along with the BBA programme at the same time. Accordingly, the university will be commencing the BBA course. Students will be at liberty to choose the BBA course offered by the JNTU-Hyderabad or any other university. However, the programme has to be pursued in the online mode only while the BTech in the offline mode.

The JNTU-Hyderabad took this major decision during its joint Boards of Studies meetings recently conducted to revise the UG and PG syllabi. As many as 13 Boards of Studies participated in the meetings and revised the syllabi for 25 UG and 41 PG programmes as per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) model curriculum. The meetings saw the participation of experts from diverse fields including professors from the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology and industry experts from across the country.

The move by the varsity comes as the University Grants Commission had permitted the universities to offer dual-degree programmes simultaneously at undergraduate and postgraduate levels from this year. As several engineering students prefer to join MBA after completing their BTech, the university has decided to offer the BBA course.

“The university students will have an option to pursue dual-degree from the next academic year. Along with the BTech, students will be allowed to study the BBA programme to be launched shortly by the university or from any other university. Presently, the varsity is only restricting to the BBA programme as part of the dual-degree option,” JNTU-H registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain told ‘Telangana Today’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .