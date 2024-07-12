UGC grants autonomous status to SBIT, Khammam

Getting autonomous status was a milestone achievement for the college, which had already received NAAC A grade said, Chairman Gundala Krishna.

SBIT chairman G Krishna speaking to the media in Khammam.

Khammam: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomous status to Khammam based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT), informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

Speaking to the media he informed that the autonomous status would be applicable for the next 10 years; from 2024-2025 to 2033-2034. Getting autonomous status was a milestone achievement for the college, which had already received NAAC A grade.

It was a matter of pride that autonomous status, which was only given to colleges in cities like Hyderabad, was now given only to SBIT in Khammam district. With the autonomous status students in Khammam would be able to study locally with advanced standards; it allows the college to create syllabus, academic schedules, evaluation and research, Krishna said.

He said that multinational companies like HCL, Wipro and Infosys would prefer to conduct placement drives in colleges with autonomous status and NAAC ‘A’ grade. Similarly the college students going for foreign study would get better chances of admissions in foreign universities.

Krishna further informed that a leading multinational IT company VTS India Pvt. Ltd. of Chennai has selected its SBIT in Telangana and recruited 11 engineering third year students for software jobs. As many as 430 students of the college secured placements in this academic year.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhathri said that the college management ensures continuous supervision, state-of-the-art labs, library and appointing qualified faculty as per the global trends. The college principal G Raj Kumar congratulated the faculty, students and their parents over the achievement.