JNTU-Hyderabad rolls out new certificate courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Working professionals and students now have an opportunity to enhance their skills required for jobs in emerging technologies without having to take a break from their schedule with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) introducing new certificate courses.

The university, through its School of Continuing and Distance Education, has rolled out a six-month value added certificate courses in Blockchain, Data Science with Python Programming, and Cloud and DevOps.

The certificate courses have been designed in a way that they suit all learners from different streams giving them an opportunity to switch careers into demanding areas like Data Science, Cloud and DevOps and blockchain technology.

While these courses will help professionals achieve a breakthrough in their career in addition to strengthening their foundation skills, on successful completion of these courses, students can transfer the credits allotted to these as well.

Faculty from the JNTU-Hyderabad, Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Central universities and industry experts will hold classes from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. This timing gives flexibility to both working professionals and students to attend classes without having to take a break from their schedules.

Presently, the varsity is offering a certificate course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and is planning to introduce a few more certificate courses in the days to come.

Candidates who passed or pursuing a diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any field are eligible to apply for these new courses. However, candidates having basic computer knowledge and any programming language are desirable. Admissions will be done on a first-come-first serve basis after evaluation by the admission committee.

Just like regular classes, the university has mandated 75 per cent attendance for each theory and lab session. Both theory and practical sessions will be conducted through an online mode.

The learners will undergo continuous evaluation through assignment with a weightage of 40 per cent (theory/lab), while the end examination will have a weightage of 60 per cent. The admissions are underway on the website https://doa.jntuh.ac.in/ and the last date to apply is July 23. With a late fee of Rs.500, applications can be submitted up to July 30. The classes will commence from August 15.