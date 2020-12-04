UGC extends deadline for submission of thesis

As universities were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students could not conduct their research/experiments in the universities laboratories beside did not have access library services

Hyderabad: In a major relief to research scholars, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for submission of thesis by terminal MPhil/PhD students, by six months.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC has issued guidelines on the examination and academic calendar for the universities on April 29. As per the guidelines, six months extension was given to MPhil/PhD students who were to submit their dissertation/thesis by June 30.

As universities were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students could not conduct their research/experiments in the universities laboratories beside did not have access library services for completion of thesis.

“In the larger interest of research scholars, a further extension of six months for terminal MPhil/PhD students, who were supposed to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020, may be granted by the universities i.e. till June 30, 2021. Extension of six months may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, the tenure of fellowship of MPhil/PhD will be same (five years),” the UGC said in a notice issued on Thursday.

