NIMS creates record by conducting 100 kidney transplants in 8 months

Of the 100 transplants, the surgeons also conducted 2 paediatric transplants with recipients aged just 11 and 12 years, which is a rarity in itself.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The transplant surgeons at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have created a record by successfully completing 100 kidney transplants within a short span of just 8 months in this year. All the 100 kidney transplants, out of which 61 were living related and 39 were deceased donor transplants, were conducted free of cost for needy patients through State-run Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme.

Of the 100 transplants, the surgeons also conducted 2 paediatric transplants with recipients aged just 11 and 12 years, which is a rarity in itself. So far, the NIMS hospital surgeons has conducted nearly 1600 kidney transplants out of which 1, 000 transplants have been conducted since statehood, Head, Urology, NIMS, Dr Rahul Devraj said.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao was all praise for hospital surgeons. “NIMS hospital is showcasing its excellence in healthcare. The completion of 100 kidney transplants in just 8 months of this year is a remarkable record. This milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to saving lives through organ transplantation,” he said.

The NIMS hospital surgeons have also conducted 30 successful robotic surgeries in August-September. “All of this is possible under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is transforming Telangana into Aarogya Telangana. I congratulate the staff of NIMS hospital for the achievement” Minister said.

The kidney transplant surgeries were carried out by the urology team that also performs anywhere between 800 and 900 other urological procedures every month. “On about 9 occasions the same team performed 2 or more transplants the same day while also carrying out other major surgeries,” the doctors said.

The NIMS surgeons expressed their gratitude to Health Minister T. Harish Rao and Dr. Bheerappa, Director of NIMS for their constant support and encouragement.

The surgeries were performed by the team of Urologists headed by Professor and HOD, Dr. Rahul Devraj and comprising of Professor Dr. Ram Reddy, Dr. Vidyasagar, Dr. Ramachandraiah, Dr. Charan Kumar, Dr. Dheeraj, Dr. Sunil, Dr. Arun, Dr. Vishnu, Dr. Janaki, Dr. Harsha, Dr. Pavan, Dr. Suraj kumar, Dr. Poovarasan, Dr. Shahrukh, Dr. Ananth, Dr. Abhishek, Dr. Anupama, Dr. Rakesh, Dr. Madhusudhan.

They were supported by Anaesthesia team comprising of Professor and HOD Dr. Nirmala, Professor Dr. Indira, Professor Dr. Anne Kiran, Dr. Prasad and Dr. Shibani, and Nephrology team comprised of Professor Dr. Gangadhar, Professor Dr. Bushan Raju, Professor Dr. Swarnalatha.