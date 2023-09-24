ULFA-I tries to incite fresh violence in upper Assam; cops intensify action

Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent is planning to incite violence in upper Assam

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Guwahati: Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) is planning to incite violence in upper Assam, sending policemen into tizzy.

“A group of ULFA-I militants have made a strategy to enter Tinsukia district and spread todifferent areas of upper Assam.The militants are planning a major assassination attempt on the Assam Arunachal border,”intelligence sources said. On condition of anonymity, an officer from security forces said, “They must be prevented,otherwise, the state may witness a new bloodbath.”

Meanwhile, local police are conducting operations in the dense forest along with some sensitive areas of the Assam-Arunachal border to foil militants attempt.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma became Assam Chief Minister, attempts were made to create an environment for talks with ULFA-I, and chief commander of the outfit Paresh Barua hadannounced a unilateral ceasefire in honour of the Chief Minister’s positive efforts.

But, as the banned militant outfit is facing a financial crisis in the Myanmar camp, they areplanning to take the path of violence once again. According to police sources, a group of militants are planning to set up a camp on theAssam-Arunachal border and hide in Tinsukia, which was the hotbed of the banned outfit.

Militant Rupam Asom, who knows the upper Assam area like the back of his hand, is leadingthe ULFA-I militants. The police know that once the militants enter Tinsukia district, it will be “difficult to preventsabotage”. The police have the specific inputs that the militants will first try to target the managers ofvarious tea gardens in Tinsukia district to extort money.