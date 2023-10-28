Unaccounted cash of Rs 30 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team caught three persons and seized Rs. 30 lakh from them on Saturday.

The trio, who are from Musheerabad and Bowenpally, were transporting Rs. 30 lakh in luggage bags and were caught during vehicle checking at Bibi Bazaar cross-roads.

“As they could not produce any documents in support of the cash, the amount is seized,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, A.V.R Narasimha Rao.

The amount was handed over to Rein Bazaar police station for further action.