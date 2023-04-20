Uncover 5 harsh truths in ‘The Dark Side of Cricket’ podcast on Audible

04:20 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Explore the dark realities of cricket in India and delve into the underbelly of the sport, from match-fixing to doping, in the explosive Audible podcast ‘The Dark Side of Cricket’ this IPL season with lesser-known facts about what goes on beyond the pitch.

In this gripping podcast ‘The Dark Side of Cricket’, host Parthshri Arora engages in thought-provoking discussions with various stakeholders to uncover the controversies and disparities that lurk beneath the surface of this revered sport, treated as a religion in India, where cricketers are often associated with gods, but controversies and challenges persist.

Objectification and harassment of IPL cheerleaders

IPL cheerleaders have confessed in interactions with the media and personal blog posts that they have been subjected to sexual advances and objectification during cricket matches. In 2015, the Chennai Super Kings cheerleaders were harassed by more than a dozen local cops without a warrant at a hotel and were questioned for an hour by them. However, such instances are not limited to India alone.

Pay disparity between men and women cricketers

In the world of Indian cricket, the disparity between male and female players is not just glaring but also deeply ingrained. The BCCI operates on a gradation system, where long-term contracts are awarded to players based on their performance. However, while male cricketers enjoy lucrative A+ grade contracts worth Rs 7 crore per year, female cricketers don’t even have an A+ grade as part of their gradation system. The gap in pay is staggering, with Grade A male cricketers earning Rs 5 crore per year, while their female counterparts receive a mere Rs 50 lakh for the same grade. Women cricketers are not just treated differently in terms of salary but also access to basic facilities like food and annual promotions.

Limited opportunities for women in Indian cricket

The post-retirement phase for male cricketers seems to be a golden time, with lucrative positions at government offices – be it in the armed forces or nationalised banks – providing them with lifetime pensions. However, when it comes to women cricketers, opportunities are limited, with Indian Railways being the only company offering them employment. Notably, Mumbai Cricket Association is making efforts to empower former women players by encouraging them to take cricket courses and transition into umpiring and coaching/consulting.

Underrepresentation of backward castes

The skewed representation in Indian cricket is evident, with the upper class and caste constituting a staggering 33% of the team, despite comprising only 4% of the country’s population. Shockingly, in the entire history of Indian cricket, only three Dalits, namely Eknath Solkar, Karsan Gavri, and Vinod Kamble, have had the opportunity to play internationally for the country. This dismal statistic highlights the abysmal presence of Dalits in cricket, with just a handful of cricketers over the span of 100 years.

The indignity of labour in the sport

While cricket as a game generates massive wealth, the on-ground labour who toil tirelessly to prepare the pitches are left with meagre paychecks. According to a report, the gap is astonishing. A decade ago, Indian cricketers used to earn over Rs 1.5 crore from the BCCI, and Ranji trophy cricketers could take home Rs 12 lakh per year. Even umpires used to pocket Rs 4-5 lakh annually. However, shockingly, ground workers today still earn a paltry 15-20K per month, painting a stark picture of inequality in the world of cricket.