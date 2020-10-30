Understanding the essence of Milad-Un-Nabi

People do night-long prayer meetings, marches and parades involving large crowds and community meals in mosques and other community buildings.

Students of Class IX of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally conducted a special assembly to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Students spoke on the teachings of the Prophet.

Milad – un- Nabi is commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar known as Rabi’ul- Awwal. The occasion is believed to be the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, revered as the final Prophet of God, who imparted valuable teaching of brotherhood relevant today.

The celebration is dedicated to the teachings of the Prophet and is celebrated across the world. Naat or hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet. At mass prayers organised at mosques, preachers recite multiple sermons from the life and deeds of the Prophet.

People do night-long prayer meetings, marches and parades involving large crowds and community meals in mosques and other community buildings.

They recite Quranic chapters and emphasise human values enshrined in the holy book and the teachings of the Prophet called Hadees.

Ya Nabi Salam Aleka, Ya Rasool Salam Aleka

(Sending salutations to the Prophet)

~Ujwal Srikar

Class-IX-D

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally

