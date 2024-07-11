Undeterred by defections, BRS gears up for revival

BRS sources said party president and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had already chalked out the future course for the party and was keen to encourage young leaders to play the key role in the party's rejuvenation.

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding defections by elected representatives and senior leaders from the partyfold to the ruling Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is gearing up its cadre to embark on a path of revival. The party’s top leadership, which has been constantly holding meeting with party leaders and the cadre, has decided to infuse young blood into its leadership at all levels.

BRS sources said party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already chalked out the future course for the party and was keen to encourage young leaders to play the key role in the party’s rejuvenation. Just like the Telangana Statehood movement, senior leaders would be attacking the Congress on issues of public concern, countering its false and misleading narratives, and exposing its failures in fulfilling electoral promises. The younger generation would be raising local issues and hitting the streets whenever required.

The BRS is adopting a measured approach, not rushing to return to power but focusing on rebuilding the party from the grassroots and nurturing a new leadership. With some leaders defecting to the Congress, Chandrashekhar Rao reportedly views this as an opportunity to strengthen the party at its core and build closer relations with the people and cadre. He had already announced that the party structure will be completely overhauled from the village committees to the State executive body.

“Though a few leaders have switched loyalties in a few constituencies, we observed that most of the second rung leaders especially those who have been associated with the party since initial days of Telangana Statehood movement and also a new generation of young leaders, are still with the party. In most constituencies, the party strength remains intact. All it requires is a little push at the appropriate time,” a senior BRS leader said.

Besides restructuring the party, the BRS is learnt to be planning to conduct the party plenary on a grand scale within the next couple of months. The annual plenary which is normally held in April, was not organised for the last couple of years due to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections. The party leadership is keen to utilise this opportunity and infuse fresh energy into the party cadre. Chandrashekhar Rao had already consulted the party’s senior leaders in this regard and further details like dates and the venue are expected to be announced soon.