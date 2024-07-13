Unemployed youth stage protest for Groups and DSC exams postponement

Slogans including immediate postponement of the Group – II and DSC were raised by the unemployed youth who held a sit-in protest with placards, causing traffic snarls in the area.
Hyderabad: Demanding the Congress government to defer the Group – II and III exams, and District Selection Committee (DSC), a recruitment exam for teacher vacancies, a large number of unemployed youth staged a protest at Ashok Nagar X roads here on Saturday.
Slogans including immediate postponement of the Group – II and DSC were raised by the unemployed youth who held a sit-in protest with placards, causing traffic snarls in the area.
The protesters sought to know from the government how they would be able to attend the DSC and Group – II exams with just one day gap. The DSC exams that commences on July 18 end on August 5, while the Group -II exam is scheduled for August 7 and 8.
How can a candidate prepare four papers for the Group – II services examination in just one day gap after the DSC, they questioned.
The government job aspirants demanded the State government to include present vacancies of the Group – II and III, and hold the recruitment exams in the month of December. They sought a minimum of one month to prepare and appear for the DSC. Students would sit with the books for the next six months if the government resolves the issue, they added.