Unemployment rate in Telangana witnesses sharp fall

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Representational Image The unemployment rate recorded was for every 1,000 persons residing in the State.

Hyderabad: The unemployment rate in rural Telangana has witnessed a sharp fall from 65 in 2017-18 to 34 in 2020-21, while in urban areas, it fell from 94 to 77 during the corresponding period. The unemployment rate recorded was for every 1,000 persons residing in the State.

The all India unemployment rate too dwindled from 53 in 2017-18 to 33 in 2020-21 in rural India. In urban areas, it came down from 78 to 67 during the corresponding period.

As per the latest Handbook of Statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India, the unemployment rate was cut down by nearly half in rural Telangana. Accordingly, the overall rural unemployment rate came down from 65 persons for every 1,000 persons in 2017-18 to 34 per every 1,000 per sons in 2020-21. While male unemployment rate reduced from 72 in 2017-18 to 43 per cent in 2020-21, the female unemployment rate decreased from 50 to 22.

Officials said rural unemployment rate witnessed a drastic fall compared to the urban areas due to the proactive measures taken by the Telangana government to promote agriculture and allied sectors on a large scale. This resulted in a majority of villages in the State, recording a significant growth in rural economy.

In urban areas, Telangana registered a significant fall in unemployment rate from 94 in 2017-18 to 77 in 2020-21. During the corresponding period, the urban male unemployment rate reduced from 85 to 65 and female unemployment rate from 126 to 111. The all India urban unemployment rate fell from 78 in 2017-18 to 67 in 2020-21.