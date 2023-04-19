Unhappy with life, young Assistant Professor turns porter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unhappy with his personal life, an Assistant Professor at an engineering college became a porter.

The bizarre incident occurred at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A youth, working as an Assistant Professor at a private college, went missing on April 7 from the college hostel where he was staying. The college authorities thought that he might have gone to his native place in Khammam district in Telangana and contacted his family. However, the family members informed them that he had not come there.

After waiting for a few days, the family lodged a complaint with the police, which took up the investigation. The family members told police that in the past he had left home without informing them and was later found working as a porter in a market.

Abdullapurmet inspector Sunil Kumar and his team kept a watch at a local fruit market in Abdullapurmet. On Tuesday morning, the police noticed the youth arriving there to work as a porter. They took him into custody and handed him over to his family. The police advised the family to arrange counselling.