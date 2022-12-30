UNICEF India praises midwifery scheme of Telangana

UNICEF, India on Friday took to Twitter shared a picture of an infant baby that was just safely delivered by a mother with the help of midwives at an Area Hospital in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:01 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: The unique midwifery initiative of Telangana State, which was launched to encourage dignified and natural birthing in government hospitals, received praise from UNICEF India on Friday.

UNICEF, India on Friday took to Twitter shared a picture of an infant baby that was just safely delivered by a mother with the help of midwives at an Area Hospital in Hyderabad.

“Pictured moments after being born with the help of midwives at the Area Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Telangana is a flag bearer for Midwifery in India, working towards respectful maternity care and a positive birth experience for mothers,” the UNICEF India twitter handle tweeted.

📸Pictured moments after being born with the help of midwives at the Area Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Telangana is a flag bearer for Midwifery in India, working towards respectful maternity care and a positive birth experience for mothers.#ForEveryChild, a healthy start pic.twitter.com/UVMKSm7loT — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) December 30, 2022