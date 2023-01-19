Unidentified body found near Kazipet railway station

It is suspected that the man died after falling from a train.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hanamkonda: The body of an unidentified man aged, about 25 to 30 years, was found on the railway tracks near Kazipet Dargah level crossing between Warangal- Kazipet railway stations here on Thursday. It is suspected that he died after falling from a train. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black and maroon colour lowers and navy colour shorts. He has long black hair, black beard and a moustache.

According to the Government Railway Police, the man was 5’9″ in height and was carrying a blue Samsung phone without a SIM in it. There was no identity card on the body, which was shifted to the Warangal MGM Hospital mortuary room. The GRP has people to contact the police on 9441557232 or 9440627532 if they had any details.