Unidentified man’s body found near ORR in Sangareddy

As foul smell was emanating from the pit filled with water, locals complained to the police, who examined it and found the body, which was shifted to the Area Hospital Patancheru.

By Mitu David
Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 20 August 23
Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified man was found in a pit close to the Outer Ring Road at Gandigudem village under Ameenpur police limits on Sunday.

The body was in a decomposed condition with no evidence to identify the person.

A case was registered.

