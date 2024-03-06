Unidentified people smash man’s head with rocks in IDA Bollaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 02:11 PM

Sangareddy: A 32-year-old man was found murdered in IDA Bollaram town of Sangareddy district in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of the Bollaram. Police said unidentified persons had smashed his head with rocks. Yadagiri died on the spot as he bled profusely. A case has been registered.

Inspector Sudheer Reddy said that they were examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.