Unidentified people smash man’s head with rocks in IDA Bollaram

Yadagiri died on the spot as he bled profusely. A case has been registered.
Sangareddy: A 32-year-old man was found murdered in IDA Bollaram town of Sangareddy district in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of the Bollaram. Police said unidentified persons had smashed his head with rocks. Yadagiri died on the spot as he bled profusely. A case has been registered.
Inspector Sudheer Reddy said that they were examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.