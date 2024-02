Three die, two injured in road mishap in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 09:30 AM

Sangareddy: Three persons died in a road mishap on the NH-161 service road at Masanpally in Andole Mandal in the small hours of Tuesday. The victims were Mohammad Wazid, Mohmmad Mukaram and Mohammad Haji, residents of Jogipet town. The trio along with two others were proceeding in a car when a speeding lorry hit them. The rest two have sustained serious injuries in the mishap.