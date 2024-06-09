Unidentified persons attack Hyderabad-bound travelers at Chinnakaparthi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 01:32 PM

Nalgonda: A team of unidentified persons attacked Hyderabad-bound travelers from Andhra Pradesh and snatched eight tolas of gold from them at Chinnakaparthi village on Sunday early morning.

The incident occurred when the travelers were heading to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh in their car. The travelers stopped the car to relieve themselves at Chinnakaparthi in Chityala mandal in the district.

Noticing that the vehicle was stopped, the unidentified persons attacked the travelers and snatched eight tolas of gold from them. One among the travelers, Panchakshari was admitted into Kamineni Hospital and undergoing treatment, according to reports.