Union Budget can ensure double digit growth: Suresh Prabhu

Almost all agencies, global research institutions and bankers concluded that the worst for the India’s economy was over and the country would register a double digit growth, he said.

Hyderabad: Former Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the recently presented Union budget 2021-22 has growth component ensuring double digit growth.

Addressing a press conference here along with former Union Minister Y. Sujana Chowdhary, he said the budget was historical in nature. As there was an unprecedented and challenging situation last year, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made policy announcements on several occasions.

According to Suresh Prabhu, the Union budget has growth component. Priority has been accorded for the welfare and development activities apart from giving more importance to the common man’s issues and the Centre has taken various initiatives in this regard, he said listing out a few schemes including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and training facilities introduced for the youth.

Y. Sujana Chowdhary said both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh must work with commitment to fulfill the promises made in Andhra Pradesh Recorganization Act.

He said this while replying to a question on injustice done to the two Telugu States in budget allocations. He said the two States should follow it up with the Centre in fulfilling the promises made in Andhra Pradesh Recorganization Act. As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, the Centre gave more allocations and sanctioned national institutions in the last five years, he said.

After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, focus was mainly laid on micro irrigation. A national e-portal was created for e-marketing of the agricultural products and the same facility would be extended to another 1000 mandis across the country.

The NDA government was giving priority to the defense sector and already concrete steps were taken. When his attention was brought towards the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws, he said the Central government was open to talk with farmers.

“Our government is pro-farmers and we respect them. The best ways to move forward is dialogue and resolve the issue,” he said. To a question on the Railway Zone to Visakhapatnam, the former Union Minister said it was an administrative issue and nothing to do with the budget.

