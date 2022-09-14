Universal thrash Bharath CC by 154 runs in HCA A2 division league

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Aawez Ahmad (163 no) and D Bhuvan (114 no) slammed centuries as Universal thrashed Bharath CC by 154 runs in the HCA A2 division two day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Universal 325/1 in 50 overs (D Bhuvan 114no, Aawez Ahmad 163no) bt Bharat CC 171/5 in 50 overs; National 154 in 45.5 overs (Kashif Mohd 3/29, Agasthya 3/24) bt Nizam College 153 in 45.5 overs (MD Sufiyan 3/40); Abhinav Colts 149 in 35.3 overs (Eishan Gaur 4/37) lost to Saint Sai 150/3 in 37 overs (Karan kumar 67, Ujjwal Yadav 54); Rakesh XI 178 in 44.3 overs (M Vamshi Reddy 70; J Rakesh 3/26, Siddharth 3/35) lost to Vijay Hanuman 183/2 in 41.2 overs (Stephen 54no, S Vikas 54no); Shalimar 231 in 46.2 overs (Siddharth 67; Murali 3/32, Dinesh 3/33) bt Deccan Blues 226/7 in 50 overs (Abhay Swaroop 55; Shubham 3/33).