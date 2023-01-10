UoH to hold seminar on National Credit Framework on Feb 10

UoH is organizing a one-day national seminar on the National Credit Framework: Credit Transfer Policy on its campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing a one-day national seminar on the National Credit Framework: Credit Transfer Policy on its campus here on February 10.

The seminar will have participants including Vice Chancellors, Deans of Studies, Chairpersons of Boards of Studies of various branches, Heads of Departments and Senior Faculty, Registrar, Principals of Colleges, Director IQAC and Director HRDC of higher education institutions. The registration can be submitted at https://forms.gle/kpTT53S4LCKqkAX47.

