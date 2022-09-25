University of Hyderabad students demand CUET UG 2022 application fee waiver

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) students have demanded the administration to waive off application fee for admission counselling through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022.

In addition to the fee paid towards the CUET UG 2022, students alleged the varsity administration was charging Rs.600 for general, Rs.550 for EWS, Rs.400 for OBC-NCL and Rs.275 for SC/ST/ PWD categories towards the online application fee for admission counselling.

This year, the UoH administration has decided to make admissions to the undergraduate and integrated programmes offered by it through the CUET UG. Students questioned the administration as to how it would charge a separate fee for admission counselling, while only one fee was charged for both entrance test and admission counselling last year.

“A separate fee for admission counselling application will burden students from economically weaker sections. We had discussions with the Vice Chancellor on this issue. However, it was not fruitful. We will again meet the administration on Monday to press our demands to waive off the fee for admission counselling application”, UoH Students’ union General Secretary Gopi Swamy said.