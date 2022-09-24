UoH, NCL researchers discover novel hydrate polymorphs of Entresto

Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: Researchers of University of Hyderabad and National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, have discovered novel hydrate polymorphs of Entresto, a drug used for treatment of chronic heart failure in advanced critical patients.

A drug can exist in the solid-state in more than one crystal form, referred to as polymorphs. These are important for tablet oral formulation and its bioavailability properties, such as solubility, permeability and adsorption in the body, according to a press release.

As part of a mission mode programme funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the NCL commenced research on novel crystalline hydrate forms and polymorphs of Entresto in 2018. The project was led by Prof. Ashwini Kumar Nangia, then Director of NCL and Dr. Rajesh G. Gonnade, currently Chief Scientist in the Physical and Materials Chemistry Division at NCL, it said.

The research team of NCL and Prof. Nangia, a senior professor of Chemistry at UoH have successfully characterized and identified a total of six different crystalline forms of Entresto, with varying amount of water content and containing the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) valsartan and sacubitril in their anionic state with bonded sodium cations, it said.

The results of this extended study appeared in Royal Society of Chemistry journal CrystEngComm dealing with crystal engineering and drug polymorphs, it added.