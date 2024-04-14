No tributes to Ambedkar at his tallest statue: Dasoju faults CM, CS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 09:50 PM

File photo of BRS leader Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: BRS leader and party in-charge for Greater Hyderabad, Prof Dasoju Sravan on Sunday demanded the Governor to initiate action against the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for failing to organise Ambedkar Jayanti at the world’s tallest statue of the architect of the Indian constitution in a befitting manner.

He said the government did not feel the need for at least garlanding the statue of Ambedkar and to pay tributes on his birth anniversary.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while unveiling the statue, had engaged a chopper and giant crane for paying him tributes beside showering flowers from the skies thus demonstrating his respect for the great leader and under privileged sections in the society.

It all appeared to be part of a conspiracy to show their disrespect just because the statue was installed by Chandrashekhar Rao.