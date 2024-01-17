Unknown hackers target Telangana Governor Tamilisai’s social media; case registered

A case is registered at Hyderabad cyber crime police station against unknown persons for hacking the 'X' account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 02:05 PM

Hyderabad: A case is registered at Hyderabad cyber crime police station against unknown persons for hacking the ‘X’ account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The case was booked after officials of the Raj Bhavan made a complaint to the police alleging some persons had hacked the account on Tuesday and the officials concerned despite exercising available options were unable to log in and manage it.

The police have contacted the management of the microblogging site and informed them and as well trying to identify the culprits.

The police noticed that the hackers didn’t post any messages on the account and limited their activity to seizing the access to the account.