No plans to contest to Lok Sabha, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

All the news reports that surfaced in a section of the media are just speculations. If I have any plans, I will definitely share them with the media, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said

Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Dismissing speculations that she was keen on contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said there were no such plans and stated that no request either was made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

“All the news reports that surfaced in a section of the media are just speculations. If I have any plans, I will definitely share them with the media,” Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Saturday.

The Governor visited the Anuradha Timbers International unit at Bowenpally. The management of Anuradha Timbers is making as many as 100 doors for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The management has set up a workshop with a team of as many as 50 members in Ayodhya to prepare the doors.

The Governor complimented the Anuradha Timbers management for the work being done by them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said she would follow the party leadership’s decision and deliver all the responsibilities entrusted upon her.

The Governor further said she likes to be among the people. “I am always with the people. At present, I am serving as Telangana and Puducherry Governor. With the blessings of lord Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am delivering my duties,” Soundararajan said.

In reply to a question by media persons over her New Delhi visit, the Governor said: “I have not made any request seeking permission to contest as MP nor did I visit New Delhi. I have been to Thoothukudi to speak to the flood affected people.”