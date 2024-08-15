Unknown person decamps with offerings at Basar temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Nirmal: An unknown person decamped with offerings by breaking open a hundi and valuables from an almirah at the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar on Wednesday night, exposing security lapses. Offeringe worth about Rs 20,000 was stolen from the hundi, officials said.

Basar police said that an unidentified person entered the temple by jumping over a wall around 10 pm. The intruder managed to break open a hundi and an almirah of sari centre and stole offerings and valuables.

The burglar spent around an hour on the premises, but no security guard noticed his presence. However, his movement was recorded on a CCTV camera in the temple. As many as 25 home guards work with the temple, while six guards were on duty on the day of offence, officials stated.

A sniffer dog was deployed to detect the offender. Police scanned CCTV footage to find out him.