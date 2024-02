Unknown youth found hanging near Kondagattu temple in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 08:37 PM

Jagtial: The body of an unknown youngster was found hanging besides the stairs leading to the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mallial mandal on Sunday.

Devotees passing by saw the body and informed the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Jagtial hospital for postmortem.