Hyderabad to host festival celebrating Adivasi and Dalit arts and literature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for a cultural fiesta as it hosts ‘Cadalfest Samburam,’ an event dedicated to “Celebrating Adivasi and Dalit Arts and Literature Festival.” The festival is scheduled to take place at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Nampally on December 15 and 16.

This two-day event will include performances, roundtables, exhibitions, readings, film screenings and dialogues to share research, celebrate marginalised performance traditions, and explore inclusive forms of learning from each other. Little magazines, folk culture and the many lives of the archive form the main strands that run through the two-day programme.

Coordinated by Dr Nicole Thiara and Prof. Judith Misrahi-Barak, and collaborating with Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association, Hyderabad Literary Festival, and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, the festival is organized by the Research Network on Dalit and Adivasi Literature from Nottingham Trent University, UK, and EMMA research centre at Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3, France.