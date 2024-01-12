Telangana: SR University student commits suicide after failing examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 04:00 PM

Warangal: A student of B.Sc Agriculture, Deepti Rathod, was found hanging in her hostel room at the Sri Rajeshwari (SR) University in Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Friday.

The matter came to light when fellow students noticed the body and informed the hostel staff. According to preliminary investigation by the police, Deepti is suspected to have hanged herself to death after she failed in a recently held examination. Police shifted the body to MGM Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.