Unravel Data opens Hyderabad office to accelerate tech talent hiring from Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: US-headquartered technology company Unravel Data on Wednesday announced the opening of its Hyderabad office. Located in Hitec City, this is Unravel’s second office in India after Bengaluru, and the company plans to hire 60 employees over the next year across its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices to strengthen its India-base.

The Hyderabad office will house teams across functions like data science, site reliability engineering, and customer success. Unravel Data said it aims to attract the rich technology talent in Hyderabad and nearby cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support its growth plans. The company will be looking at candidates proficient in Big Data, DevOps, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Unravel Data’s co-founder and CTO Dr. Shivnath Babu said, “Hyderabad not only houses data teams for many of our customers and partners around the world, but also has an abundance of technology talent, making it the natural choice for our second office location in India.”

Unravel has grown its team by more than 15 people in Hyderabad in under a year and VP of Engineering Operations, Giriraj Bagdi said, “we are now looking to continue our momentum and hire and build a diverse team by harnessing the local talent in the months to come.”

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Unravel Data employs more than 100 people in four offices across the US, India, and Europe.