Unstoppable ft. ‘Animal’ to premiere next Friday Inbox

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Unstoppable season 3, the limited edition, started recently. The latest episode of this limited season featured the movie team of the host, Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. Actresses Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal, along with the film’s director Anil Ravipudi, featured on the show then. Now Balayya is set to promote another film on his show, this time a Bollywood film with South talent.

The movie team of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, under the direction of cult filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, recently made their presence at the Unstoappable Show of the Aha OTT platform. Balayya had a lot of fun with the guests on the set and also asked many questions about the upcoming release of Animal.

This special episode ‘Bollywood Meets Balayya’ in Unstoppable is now set to premiere on the platform on November 24, next Friday. The announcement was officially made by Aha on their social media platforms.

Animal is going to be released on December 1 in theaters in multiple languages. The teaser got a good response from the Telugu audiences, and the trailer is expected to release next week. Animal is a gangster drama blended with romance and family emotions.