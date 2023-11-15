Watch: Tharun Bhascker’s special song in Ajay Bhupathi’s movie ‘Mangalavaaram’ out

The film’s trailer was released recently. Young director Tharun Bhascker features in the movie’s special song. Titled ‘Appadappada Thaandra.. Aavakaya Thaandra’, the song is written by Ganesh A and sung by Rahul Sipligunj. Its lyrical video was released on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: After the intriguing ‘RX 100’ and the focused ‘Maha Samudram’, director Ajay Bhupathi is all set to make us awestruck with ‘Mangalavaaram’. Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma of Mudhra Media Works and Bhupathi’s A Creative Works have produced this film, which is all set to release on November 17.

Ajaneesh Loknath’s tuning and Tharun’s massy get-up are the key highlights of the fun-filled song. The song, at the conceptual level, is about gossiping and people doing idle talk in villages. Director Ajay Bhupathi brings those little stories to the audience in the form of this song. Those who grew up in our rural areas are well aware of the game whose name is this song’s title.

Director Ajay Bhupathi said, “Tharun Bhascker’s performance in this song is something special. His mass get-up and dancing in a lungi are wow. This song was shot in a village in Konaseema. We shot it in different locations to reflect the rural atmosphere on-screen. Our music director has done a great job. This song comes in a good context in the movie and will reveal the conversations between the people of the village and the situation in the village on-screen.”

‘Mangalavaaram’ is a different action thriller. A film of this sort has never been made on the Indian screen, shares the director.

Producers Swathi Reddy and Suresh Varma expressed their delight over the film’s trailer and the previously unveiled songs becoming a hit. They hope that the latest song will also be a chartbuster.

The film has Payal Rajput, Shritej, Ajmal Amir, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Laxman and others in key roles.